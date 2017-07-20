Strickland

Mr. Auburn Gardner Strickland, 86, of Kernersville passed away Monday July 17, 2017. Funeral services celebrating his life will be 1:00PM Saturday, July 22, 2017, at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service Chapel.

Auburn was born November 15, 1930, in Johnston County, NC, to the late Ida May West Strickland and Ransom Budd Strickland. He was the baby of their 13 children. Auburn served his country honorably in the United States Army, including tours of duty overseas. He received several medals, awards and accommodations such as Purple Heart, C.I.B. and Bronze Star with V for Valor during his 24 year career with the military.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years Betty Jean Strickland; Son Douglas Wayne Strickland; grandson Shannon Gaffney and several older brothers and sisters.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children John Strickland and Suzan of Greensboro, Susan Gaffney and Thomas of Pacolet South Carolina, Terry Strickland and Debbie of Kernersville; grandchildren Ashley Strickland, Brandon Gaffney and Jennifer, Deanna Gaffney, Penny Cooper and James and Catyln Marie Strickland; great grandchildren, Ethan and Evan and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Family and friends may sign and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com