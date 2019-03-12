The Kernersville Board of Aldermen heard a presentation during its Tuesday night meeting last week detailing a stream restoration project at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex. The project is expected to repair large amounts of erosion that have occurred there.
Stream restoration
