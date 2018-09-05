Before actively engaging in the official accreditation process, members of the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department want to analyze where they stand as an agency now and build a road map for the future.
For more, see the Tuesday, September 4, 2018 edition.
Strategic plan
Before actively engaging in the official accreditation process, members of the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department want to analyze where they stand as an agency now and build a road map for the future.
Previous post: Downtown events
Next post: Heroes Center