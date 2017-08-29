Weather Forecast | Weather Maps

Stop Hunger Now

August 29, 2017

In order to help send 200,000 meals through Stop Hunger Now, River Landing at Sandy Ridge is hosting an online auction through August 30, and a live auction and BBQ on Thursday, August 31 from 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. in the facility’s multi-purpose room.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, August 26 & 27, 2017 edition.

