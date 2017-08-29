Stop Hunger Now

In order to help send 200,000 meals through Stop Hunger Now, River Landing at Sandy Ridge is hosting an online auction through August 30, and a live auction and BBQ on Thursday, August 31 from 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. in the facility’s multi-purpose room.

For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, August 26 & 27, 2017 edition.