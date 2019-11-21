Stick it to Hunger

The 10th annual Stick it to Hunger Charity Lacrosse Classic will be held the weekend of November 23 and 24 at Cash-Bagley Athletic Complex in Kernersville.

The event, hosted by the Triad Blackhawks lacrosse club in partnership with the Kernersville Rotary Club and The Salvation Army, will feature adult team play on Saturday, November 23 and high school team play and a Youth Clinic on Sunday, November 24. Play will begin at 9:30 a.m. each day. For more, see the Thursday, November 21, 2019 edition.