High Point – Mr. James “Jimmy” Russell Stewart, 71, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Hospice of the Piedmont. He was born in Forsyth County on July 13, 1947 to Coy Russell and Annie Lemar Stewart. Jimmy was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed watching NASCAR and going camping. Jimmy always attended sporting events for his children and his grandchildren. He loved his job and enjoyed working at Charles Carter Plumbing Company.

In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Stewart. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Ann Butner Stewart; two sons, Briane Stewart (wife, Kim) and Chris Stewart (wife, Angela); three grandchildren, Katelyn Nutter (husband, Timmy), Hannah Stewart, and Tamya Stewart; one sister, Betty Rumley (husband, Bobby); and many special nieces and nephews.

A funeral service for Jimmy will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Frank Shumate officiating. Interment will follow the service at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 10:45 am prior to the service on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont at 1801 Westchester Dr, High Point, NC 27262. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

