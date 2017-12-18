Stewart

Thomas Eli “Tommy” Stewart, Jr., 70, died December 15, 2017.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be 2:00PM Tuesday December 19, 2017 at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Chapel. The service will be officiated by Rev. Dr. Pete Kunkle. Burial will follow at Mt. Gur cemetery with military honors.

Tommy was born October 14, 1947 in Abingdon, VA to the late Cora Johnson Stewart and Thomas Eli Stewart. Following high school, he served his country honorably in the US Air Force. His service included a tour of duty in Vietnam during the war.

He enjoyed a long career with Duke Energy. He was known as a “workaholic”, always on the go. His passions in life included a love for gardening of all types, and any outdoor activities. He also loved collecting and restoring old MOPAR cars. He was a very active member of First Christian Church.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his sister, Jo Ann Gobble; brothers, Clifford Stewart and

Bob Stewart.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving companion of over 25 years, Donna L. Pegram; sons Michael Stewart and wife Shandra, Cole Stewart and wife Sonya; grandchildren, Justin Metts, Meghan Stewart and Hannah Pegram; great-grandchildren, Izabel Collins and Waylon Collins; sister, Ella Mae Duncan and husband Johnny; niece, Deborah Duncan and her children, Amanda and John Duncan.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00PM on Tuesday at the funeral home and also following the services at the home of Donna and Tommy.

Flowers are welcome or memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church, 1130 N. Main St., Kernersville, NC 27284.

