Stewart

LeRoy Stewart, 91, of Kernersville died Monday, June 12, 2017 surrounded by family and friends. Mr. Stewart was born March 27, 1926 in Booneville, NC the son of the late James and Rose Reece Stewart. He was a loving and dedicated husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather. LeRoy retired from AT&T (Western Electric) after 34 years of service. LeRoy was a member of First Baptist Church of Kernersville, where he taught Sunday school for the Rainbow (Sonshine) Class, sang in the Choir and served as a deacon. LeRoy was a WWII veteran having served in the pacific in the U. S. Navy. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Clara Jean Trent Stewart. Being the last survivor of all his siblings LeRoy was also preceded in death by his brothers, Howard, James, John, and Reece Stewart and his sisters, Pauline Burgess, Dot Miller and Peggy Lipe, Grace Head, Jeanie Brown, Amy Ridge and Billie Brown.

Surviving are his daughters, Diane Rothrock and Donna & Darryll Tipton all of Kernersville; his grandchildren, Jason and Brandie Rothrock, Joshua and Stephanie Tipton; his great-grandchildren, Crystal L. Rothrock, Noah J. Tipton, Landon J. Tipton and Madison A. Tipton. LeRoy is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews that held a special place in his heart, as well as brother-in-law, Clyde Lipe and sister-in-law, Ella Stewart.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00pm, Thursday, June 15, 2017 at First Baptist Church in Kernersville with Dr. Stephen Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory in Kernersville. The family will receive friends from 11:30am until 12:45pm prior to the service at the church. The family of LeRoy Stewart wishes to thank Home Loving Senior Care, Jessica Pennington and Audrey Walker for their care and compassion shown to LeRoy. Memorials may be directed to the (Sonshine Class) Special Education Class at First Baptist Church, 401 Oakhurst Street, Kernersville, NC 27284 or Hospice and Palliative Care Center, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com (Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel).