Paul C. Stephens, 87, went home to be with his Lord September 11, 2017.

Funeral Services celebrating his life were held 2:00PM Wednesday September 13, 2017 at Union Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Steve Roberson officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery.

A native of Guilford County, Paul was the son of the late Maggie Bull and Allen Stephens. Paul graduated from Colfax High School, and continued his education at both High Point College and Guilford College. He served with the United States Army, during the Korean War, in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. He was married to the late Inez Theo Meadows and also was preceded in death by sisters Betty Myers and Rheta Wester.

Paul was a longtime member of Union Grove Baptist Church where he served in numerous capacities. On September 2002 the church conferred him as Deacon Emeritus.

He was inspired by both his mother and father to always practice honesty and integrity. His mother gave him a code of ethics by quoting many scriptures and sayings. His father taught him many practices of farming, including molding butter that the family would sell. These practices came in handy during his 42 working years at the former Sears-Roebuck Catalog order center in Greensboro.

Survivors include his son Michael P. Stephens and Diane of the home; sister Peggy Conrad and Hillus of Kernersville.

“Michael and Diane would like to express their dear thanks to Tammy Pratt, Paul’s longtime caregiver for her kindness and love shown.”