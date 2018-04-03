Weather Forecast | Weather Maps

Statewide decrease

April 3, 2018

North Carolina public schools reported fewer overall incidences of crime and violence during the 2016-17 school year over last year, continuing a long-term decline in numbers of offenses, according to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction’s 2016-17 Consolidated Data Report issued recently.
For more, see the Tuesday, April 3, 2018 edition.

Previous post:

Next post: