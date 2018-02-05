Three first grade students at Cash Elementary School are finalists in a statewide writing competition.
The students are the only first grade winners from Forsyth County and the only winners in the county attending a public school. There were 12 winners total in the county.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, February 3 & 4, 2018 edition.
Statewide competition
Three first grade students at Cash Elementary School are finalists in a statewide writing competition.
Previous post: State of the District
Next post: Wheel of Fortune