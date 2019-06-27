Kernersville Fire Rescue Department’s Deputy Fire Chief Ronnie Boles was recently named NC Volunteer Fire Chief of the Year during the 2019 NC Association of Fire Chiefs Mid-Winter Conference and earned the 2019 South Eastern Association of Fire Chiefs Volunteer Fire Chief of the Year Award.
State recognition
