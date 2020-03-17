The Kernersville Board of Aldermen will hold a specially meeting this afternoon, Tuesday, March 17 to consider approving a proclamation by Mayor Dawn Morgan to declare a state of emergency in Kernersville in response to the spread of COVID-19.
State of emergency
