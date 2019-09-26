State issues

N.C. Senator Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, stopped by the Kernersville News last week to talk about several issues in the General Assembly in recent weeks, including an early morning vote by House Republicans on Sept. 11 to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the state budget. Krawiec also wanted to discuss several issues she has been working on outside of state budget impasses and redistricting maps, specifically those related to her chairmanship of the Health Care and Department of Health and Human Service appropriations. For more, see the Thursday, September 26, 2019 edition.