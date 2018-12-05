Regulators with the N.C. Division of Health Services Regulations have denied an application from Cone Health to develop a new surgery center on its MedCenter Kernersville campus, instead splitting Forsyth County’s need for four additional operating rooms between two other applicants.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, December 1 & 2, 2018 edition.
State denies request
Regulators with the N.C. Division of Health Services Regulations have denied an application from Cone Health to develop a new surgery center on its MedCenter Kernersville campus, instead splitting Forsyth County’s need for four additional operating rooms between two other applicants.
Previous post: Indictments handed down
Next post: Citizen of the Year