Starbucks coming

When the Kernersville Board of Aldermen voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve the new Starbucks on N.C. 66, they not only considered the safety of motorists and pedestrians on that lot during their discussion, but they also made a commitment to improve the flow of traffic throughout Stafford Centre.

