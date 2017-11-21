Stanley

Jeanette Mercer Stanley, 92, passed away Monday, November 20, 2017 at Kerner Ridge Assisted Living. Jeanette was born on December 25, 1924 in Cooter, Missouri to William Alexander and Maudie Farish Mercer. She was an active member of First Baptist Church – Kernersville, where she was a member of the B-Friendly Group and the Dorcas Sunday School Class.

In addition to her parents, Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Robert Lee Stanley, Jr.; eight sisters; and one brother.

Jeanette’s family spent many exciting years traveling the world as a military family, enjoying gardening, sightseeing and engaging in the favorite activities of the towns close to the Air Force bases. As a result Jeanette’s family members have tight bonds with one another and will carry this loving tradition forward, with Jeanette’s enthusiastic approval.

Surviving are four children, Debi Saleeby (Gary) of Chapel Hill, Terry Stanley (Terri), John Stanley (Maggie), and Teresa Stephens (Darrell) all of Kernersville; six grandchildren, Shannon Harrell (Rob), Brandon Stanley (Leann), Amy Murchison (Cameron), Katie Landreth, Molly Nester (Gray), and Stephanie Hefner; and eight great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 24, 2017 at First Baptist Church with Dr. Stephen Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 -1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church-Building Fund, 401 Oakhurst St, Kernersville, NC 27284 or the American Heart Association, 7029 Albert Pick Rd Ste. 200, Greensboro, NC 27409. Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.