Standoff ends

A standoff between the Winston-Salem police and a man barricaded in a home in the Sedge Garden community of Kernersville Road ended Friday evening with the subject transported to the hospital for an evaluation.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, officers responded to a report of a suicidal subject at 5157 Sedge Brook Road. Family members of the subject had obtained involuntary commitment papers to be served on him.

When officers arrived on the scene, an attempt was made to serve the papers, but the subject threatened to shoot the officers if they approached the residence.

After a ten-hour standoff, the subject surrendered to police without incident and was transported to the closest hospital for a mental evaluation.

No one was injured during the incident.