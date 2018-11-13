Stafford

Mrs. Mary Ann Shelton Stafford, 83, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at Brookridge Retirement Community in Winston-Salem. She was born in Milam County, Texas to the late Polk and Margret “Manga” Shelton. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 41 years, HB Stafford, Jr. and her brothers, Roy and Nimm Shelton. She is lovingly remembered by her three daughters, Patti Joyce (James) of Clemmons, Joyce Williams (Patrick) of Winston-Salem, Connie Kuhlman (Sherrill Ward) of Winston-Salem; her brother and sister-in-law, Max and Shelda Stafford; four grandchildren, Christi, Michael, Ford and Parker; brother, Dr. Tom Shelton (Virginia) and she recently welcomed into the family a grandson-in-law, Michael Stover and a great-grandson, Hunter Michael Stover.

She was a member of Bunker Hill United Methodist Church in Kernersville and was involved in numerous activities with the church and Meals on Wheels until health issues prevented her from participating.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 18, 2018 at Bunker Hill United Methodist Church in Kernersville with a time of fellowship to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bunker Hill United Methodist Church, 1510 Bunker Hill-Sandy Ridge Rd., Kernersville, NC 27284.

