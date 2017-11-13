Stack

COLFAX – David Jerold Stack, 82, passed away Monday, November 13, 2017 at his home. Jerold was born on January 2, 1935 in Guilford County to Benjamin and Mary Hastings Stack. He was a Veteran of the US Marine Corps, worked for Western Electric over 25 years and was a safety officer for the Guilford County Fire Marshall for 20 years. Jerold was an active member of Shady Grove Wesleyan Church, where he sang in the Church Quartet and taught Sunday School for over 20 years. He was a life member of the Masonic Lodge – Kernersville, the US Marine Corps League, as well as the American Legion. He enjoyed oil painting, wood carving, gardening and restoring old tractors.

In addition to his parents, Jerold was preceded in death by a sister, Pearle Stack; and two broth-ers, Wayne and Dale Stack.

Surviving are his wife, Violet Stack of the home; a son, Jared Stack of Charlotte; one brother, Howard Stack; and one sister, Kathleen Atchison

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, November 16, 2017 at Shady Grove Wes-leyan Church with Pastor Phil Kirkman officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 15, at Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel.

Memorials may be made to Shady Grove Wesleyan Cemetery Fund, 119 N. Bunker Hill Road, Colfax, NC 27235.

Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.