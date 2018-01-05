Stack

Germanton – March 12, 1952-December 31, 2017. On December 31, William “Bill” “Tiny” Harold Stack, Jr passed away surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Debbie; sons, Tommy and Donny; daughter -in-law, Kristina; granddaughters, Samantha and Ivy; and his pup dogs, Daisy and Baby. Bill was an avid fisherman, a valued educator for emergency personnel, and always loved a good time with family and friends. Bill’s stories and laugh will be missed by many. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Brenner’s Children Hospital or Stokes County Animal Rescue.