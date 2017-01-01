Stabbing reported

Kernersville police responded to the 100 block of Oak Forest Drive at approximately 11 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, after receiving reports that a stabbing had occurred.

According to the Kernersville Police Department (KPD), upon arrival, officers found a male subject suffering from a stab wound.

Forsyth County EMS transported the victim to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact the KPD at 336-996-3177.