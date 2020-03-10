The Kernersville Historic Preservation Society is celebrating a successful first year for its Family and Friends Who Care initiative, a program that was launched to encourage individuals and groups to assist in maintaining the historic St. Paul’s Cemetery on South Main Street.
For more, see the Tuesday, March 10, 2020 edition.
St. Paul’s cemetery
