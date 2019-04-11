St. Onge

December 19, 1923 – April 6, 2019

Peter E. St. Onge, 95, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at his step daughter’s home in Pinnacle, NC. Pete was born on December 19, 1923 in Putnam, Connecticut to the late Peter E. St. Onge Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Schools St. Onge. A proud World War II Veteran, Pete served in the US Army Airforce from 1942-1946 where he received multiple service awards. He spent most of his military years in the Philippines. Pete is survived by his loving wife, Doris Trogdon St. Onge, his step daughter, Barbara (David) Tilley, brothers, Robert (Terry) St. Onge, Ronnie (Connie) St. Onge, brother in laws, Clay (Karin) Trogdon and Ray Trogdon, several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, six brothers, two sisters and many others. A memorial service will be held at 11am on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Thanks to Calvary Community Church, 4209 Union Hill Road, East Bend, NC 27018.