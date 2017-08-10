The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education unanimously approved a new contract with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office to provide school resource officers to select schools within the county for the new school year.
For more, see the Thursday, August 10, 2017 edition.
SRO contract renewal
