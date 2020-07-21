In order to protect the Kernersville community due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Chamber of Commerce has chosen to make the difficult decision to cancel Spring Folly and Eating for Education for 2020.
For more, see the Tuesday, July 21, 2020 edition.
Spring Folly cancelled
