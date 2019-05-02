Spring Folly

Kernersville’s 27th Annual Spring Folly, sponsored by Amanzi Marble and Granite, is one of the biggest events in the Triad, bringing in more than 30,000 people each year. This year’s Spring Folly will begin on Friday, May 3 and run through Sunday, May 5.

The streets will be closed off to traffic and become home to pedestrians, commercial booths, live entertainment, rides and arts and crafts.

For more, see the Tuesday, April 30, 2019 edition.