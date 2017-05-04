Weather Forecast | Weather Maps

Spring Folly

May 4, 2017

The 25th Annual Alford Investments Kernersville Spring Folly, one of the biggest events in the Triad, bringing in more than 30,000 people, will begin on Friday, May 5 and run through Sunday, May 7.
