Spring Fling

The Kernersville YMCA is hosting a Spring Fling in conjunction with Cornerstone Healthcare, Wake Forest Baptist Health and Reynolda Church at Union Cross on April 8 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The event will include various activities such as a 10,000-egg hunt, touch a truck, and lawn games. For more, see the Tuesday, March 28, 2017 edition.