Sporleder

Jane Stafford Sporleder, 92, of Kernersville, NC passed away on September 9th in Christiansburg, VA.

A graveside service for both Jane and Arnold Sporleder will be held at Eastlawn Cemetery in Kernersville, NC at 1:00 PM on October 28, 2017. Visitation will follow the service at Olympic Family Restaurant.

Jane was born in Guildford County on January 4, 1925. She married Horace Gray Nelson in July 1959, and had twin daughters, Mary and Marian. After Horace’s death, she married Arnold Sporleder in December 1973.

Jane had two careers. She was a dietitian for Sears before the birth of her daughters. She later returned to work as a school librarian, and retired from Oak Ridge Military Academy in her 60s. Jane enjoyed reading, traveling, and caring for others. She was also actively involved in Friendship Force and Main Street United Methodist Church.

Jane is survived by Byron Parks (grandson), Heather Eisinger (granddaughter), Mary Parks (daughter), Marian Eisinger (daughter), and other family and friends.

Jane was preceded in death by Horace Gray Nelson (husband), Arnold Albert Sporleder (husband), Juan Parks (grandson), and her seven brothers and sisters.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to KidsAndCars.org or any literacy organization of your choice.