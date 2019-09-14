Spink

Mrs. Elsie Edwards McCarter Spink, 83, died on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Kerner Ridge Assisted Living.

A native of Fair Bluff, she was the fourth of twelve children born to the late French Devon Edwards and Frostie Hilbourn Edwards. Elsie was born on January 10, 1936. She was a graduate of the Cerro Gordo High School class of 1954. She was retired as purchasing agent from Fleet Supply Company. Elsie was a longtime member of First Baptist Church, a member of the Dorcas Sunday School Class, and was active in the B-Friendly group. She volunteered with the Shephard’s Center of Kernersville, served her community as a Brownie and Girl Scout Leader and held many positions on PTA boards. Elsie came from a long line of excellent cooks. She enjoyed taking meals to neighbors, the sick and bereaved. She faithfully cooked chicken for the annual Kernersville Exchange Club Chicken Stew. Elsie also loved her time spent gardening, taking classes, traveling, and especially time with her family.

In addition to her parents, Elsie was also preceded in death by her first husband of 35 years, Lewis McCarter and her second husband of 9 years, Mark Spink. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Mable Edwards Strickland and brothers, Dennis Rozier Edwards, Roger Pittman Edwards, Willie James Edwards, and Edwin Dewayne Edwards.

Surviving are her daughters, Sonja McCarter Matson of Morrisville, Lori McCarter Stafford and her husband Jerry of Greensboro; son Christopher Reid McCarter of Kernersville; seven grandchildren, Andrew Matson of Los Angeles, California, Austin Matson of Scottsdale, Arizona, Hillary Matson of San Francisco, California, Garrison Stafford and his wife Brianna of Greensboro, Grace Stafford of Durham, Samuel Stafford of Greensboro and Raigan McCarter of Kernersville; sisters Linda Cooke of Richmond, Virginia, Elizabeth Nance of Chadburn, Edna McClary of Rock Hill, South Carolina, Shella Long of Lake Waccamaw; brothers John Edwards of Clover, South Carolina and Woodrow Edwards of Lexington and many special nieces and nephews.

The McCarter family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Sherry Ryter-Brown, the staff and caretakers at Kerner Ridge Assisted Living, and Trellis Supportive Care for the kind and compassionate care that you gave our mother.

A private funeral service celebrating Elsie’s life was held at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Dr. Stephen Martin officiating on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Interment followed at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com