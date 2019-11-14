On Friday, October 25, Mayor Dawn Morgan and County Commissioner Dave Plyler surprised Jack Stewart with a 30-year award, which they presented to him for his 30 years of dedicated volunteer work with the Piedmont Challenger League, a softball league for people with special needs.
For more, see the Thursday, November 14, 2019 edition.
Special award
