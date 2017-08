Speaking with Senator Burr

U.S. Senator Richard Burr stopped by the Kernersville News on Thursday, Aug. 10 to talk about some of the issues facing the country. On national health care, Burr agreed that whole issue is confusing to the American public, with many now depending on the Affordable Care Act (ACA), or Obamacare, and its subsidies to purchase health insurance. For more, see the Thursday, August 17, 2017 edition.