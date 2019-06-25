The Walkertown Civic Club is hosting a spaghetti dinner fundraiser at Morris Chapel United Methodist Church on Saturday, June 29 from 5 – 7 p.m. to benefit the Walkertown Christmas Stocking Fund and the club’s scholarship program.
For more, see the Tuesday, June 25, 2019 edition.
Spaghetti fundraiser
