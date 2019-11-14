Spaghetti fundraiser

On Saturday, November 16, the Kernersville Moose Lodge is hosting a spaghetti dinner, bake sale and auction for Chuck Paschal, Sr., who was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

Dana Paschal, Chuck’s sister-in-law, explained that Chuck found out he had Stage 4 cancer a few months ago when he went to the emergency room because his left leg was numb.

