Spaghetti fundraiser

On Saturday, November 16, the Kernersville Moose Lodge is hosting a spaghetti dinner, bake sale and auction for Chuck Paschal, Sr., who was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.
Dana Paschal, Chuck’s sister-in-law, explained that Chuck found out he had Stage 4 cancer a few months ago when he went to the emergency room because his left leg was numb.
For more, see the Thursday, November 14, 2019 edition.
