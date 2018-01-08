Weather Forecast | Weather Maps

South Main Street

January 8, 2018

An old portion of Old Winston Road is now open to motorists traveling the roadway to South Main Street, and N.C. Department of Transportation officials hope to begin turning their focus to widening one of the heaviest traveled sections of street in all of Forsyth County.
