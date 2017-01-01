Kernersville – Rachel Ann Crews Solomon, life-long resident of the Triad, died Wednesday, the 19th of February at her home. Born in 1939, Rachel graduated from Robert B. Glenn High School in 1957 and married her high school sweetheart, Talmadge, in August of the same year. For more than 63 years, Rachel served alongside Talmadge in ministry in various Churches of Christ in North Carolina and Virginia. Rachel returned to college as an adult and graduated from Guilford College with a BA in Criminal Justice and Policies Studies in 1989. She served as the Judicial District Manager of the Community Service Work Program in the North Carolina Department of Crime Control and Public Safety until her retirement in 2002. Following her official retirement, Rachel continued to work part-time with AGAPE of North Carolina serving foster families and the children they care for until 2012. In her retirement, Rachel started her Gray Hair Talking ministry, first as a writing ministry in the women’s newsletter at her church and then as a video ministry on YouTube at grayhairtalking.com
