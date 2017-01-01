Solomon

Kernersville – Rachel Ann Crews Solomon, life-long resident of the Triad, died Wednesday, the 19th of February at her home. Born in 1939, Rachel graduated from Robert B. Glenn High School in 1957 and married her high school sweetheart, Talmadge, in August of the same year. For more than 63 years, Rachel served alongside Talmadge in ministry in various Churches of Christ in North Carolina and Virginia. Rachel returned to college as an adult and graduated from Guilford College with a BA in Criminal Justice and Policies Studies in 1989. She served as the Judicial District Manager of the Community Service Work Program in the North Carolina Department of Crime Control and Public Safety until her retirement in 2002. Following her official retirement, Rachel continued to work part-time with AGAPE of North Carolina serving foster families and the children they care for until 2012. In her retirement, Rachel started her Gray Hair Talking ministry, first as a writing ministry in the women’s newsletter at her church and then as a video ministry on YouTube at grayhairtalking.com . Rachel published two Bible study books with her daughter, Holly Solomon: Gray Hair Talking: Some Lessons I’m Learning as My Hair is Turning (2015) and Gray Hair Talking: Lessons on Living in Grace (2017). In her final years, Rachel returned to writing inspirational pieces on the Gray Hair Talking Facebook page, reaching thousands of readers. Rachel and Talmadge began faithfully serving Friendly Avenue Church of Christ in Greensboro, NC in 1971, when Talmadge became the pulpit minister for the congregation. After Tal’s retirement from full time ministry in 1974, they continued to serve in various leadership roles and ministries and loving the Friendly Avenue church family. Rachel enjoyed decorating a beautiful table and serving wonderful meals to friends and family in her home. She loved to play cards and board games with her family, especially when she would win. In her latter years, Rachel’s greatest delight was in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rachel was preceded in death by her parents, James Hanford Crews and Evelyn Allen Crews Jones, step-father, Elvin Cleo Jones, grandson, Christopher Lee Solomon, and two sisters, James Patsy Crews Hancock and Bobby Jean Crews Beard. She is survived by her husband, Talmadge Solomon of the home, daughter, Holly Solomon of Winston-Salem, son and daughter-in-law, Lee and Edie Solomon of Bluffton, SC, grandson Neil Barrett of Winston-Salem, granddaughter, Sgt. (USA) Rachel DeMars (Daniel) of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA, granddaughter, Capt. (USAF) Shorty Ashlee Johansson, MD (Reed) of Ramstein, Germany, great-grandchildren, Cohen DeMars, Cambrie DeMars, Connor DeMars, Riley Johansson, and Hallyn Johansson, sister, Brenda Jones Landreth (Damon) of Mocksville, NC, and special family friends Dean and Sandy Malsom of Anderson, IN, as well as many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 22 at 1:00 pm at Friendly Avenue Church of Christ, 5101 W. Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC. A Celebration of Life service will follow the visitation at 2:00 pm. A private graveside service for the family will be held at Oaklawn Cemetery in Winston-Salem. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes of Kernersville have been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial gifts may be made to Friendly Avenue Church of Christ, 5101 W. Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27410. Online condolences may be made to the Solomon family at www.Hayworth-Miller.com