This year’s election for two seats on the Forsyth County Soil and Water Board of Supervisors won’t be a battle of competing candidates. The two incumbents, Beth Tucker and Toby Bost, are the only candidates who filed for the race, but interestingly enough, both live in Kernersville.
For more, see the Thursday, October 25, 2018 edition.
Soil and Water Board of Supervisors
