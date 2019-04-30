Social media school threat

On Tuesday, social media was abuzz with the sharing of a posting on Instagram and Facebook about the alarming message and photograph from a Southeast Middle School student “threatening to shoot up Southeast Middle School in Kernersville next Friday.”

Police would eventually discover the identity of the student posting the threat and also the fact that the boy shown in the photograph was not the “alleged suspect.” In fact, the boy in the photo, as police learned, isn’t even from the United States.

For more, see the Thursday, April 18, 2019 edition.