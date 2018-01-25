Weather Forecast | Weather Maps

January 25, 2018

Last week’s larger than expected winter storm left students out of class and at home for a total of three days beginning Wednesday. By the end of the week, many parents were questioning why Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools didn’t cancel Monday’s teacher workday to make up one of those missed snow days.
