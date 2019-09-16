Smith

Bethany Leigh Smith, 23, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital.

Her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, at Shady Grove Wesleyan Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

A Guilford County native, Bethany was born on January 14, 1996, the daughter of Christopher Alan Smith and Dana Everette Smith. She attended Northwest Guilford High School, Class of 2014. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister.

Surviving are her fiancé Michael Anthony Chase of the home; children Christopher Anthony Lardner and Linda Rose Everette Chase; father Christopher A. Smith of Colfax; mother Dana E. Smith of Greensboro; sister Krista Everette Smith and fiancé Brandon Richardson of Stokesdale; maternal grandfather Daniel Everette of Mayodan; paternal grandparents Jerry and Cynthia Smith of Colfax; as well as a host of loving family and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at Forbis & Dick in Stokesdale.

Memorial donations may be made to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, 1235 S. Clark Street, Suite 305, Arlington, VA 22202.

