KERNERSVILLE – Mr. Keith Arlen Smith, 63, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, June 3, 2019. Keith was born on September 3, 1955 in Forsyth County to the late Kenneth Arlen and Estelle Smith. Keith was a veteran of the US Army. He was a smart, humble, Southern gentleman with a great sense of humor and had the ability to fix anything. Keith fought his long journey of declining health with strength, dignity, and compassion for others.

Surviving are his daughter, Sandi Smith; two brothers, Timothy B. Smith and Robin R. Smith; one sister, Debbie S. Cook; one aunt, Nancy Marshall; and many loving nieces and nephews – all of whom will miss him dearly.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at Main Street Baptist Church with Pastor Walter Overman officiating. Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.Hayworth-Miller.com