Smith

On to Glory: Mrs. FLORA “VANCE” VOSS SMITH recently departed to be with her Lord Jesus and all those preceding her in death, including her husband of 65 years: Robah Curtis (R.C.) Smith; parents: Austin C & Electa Vance Voss: siblings: Hubert Voss, Margaret Randall, Karl Voss, Boyd V. Idol; as well as two sons: Jonathan and Gregory Smith.

Dec. 27th, 2018, she entered the pearly gates and watched as her heirs came together celebrating her life on Dec. 31st at Pierce Jefferson Funeral Home in Kernersville, NC. Rev. Michael Spencer gave an insightful, loving eulogy about his grandmother’s life followed by great-granddaughters singing her beloved “Amazing Grace” acapella with Kelly Senkyr leading them, just the way her “Grandma” always preferred.

Those present included her youngest brother Rex, and wife Mildred Voss; as well as Vance’s grandchildren, most of her great-grandchildren; her son Byron and wife Elaine Smith; her daughter Ann and husband Carl Wayne Spencer also attended. Pallbearers included her five great grandsons and eight of her great grand-daughters carried white roses, leading the processional from the chapel in her honor. Interment was at Mt. Gur Cemetery in Kernersville, NC. (More…online: Pierce Jefferson Funeral Service)