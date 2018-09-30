Smith

Madison – Mr. Robert Larry Smith, better known as “Snuffy”, 71, passed away September 29, 2018 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born April 10, 1947 to the late George Robert Smith and Ovalee Hale Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife and best friend, Cynthia Lynn Smith, one daughter, Roxanne Smith, and a grandson, Robert “Blake” Hodges

Surviving are, his faithful dog; Peanut, one daughter; Tammy Jean Smith of VA , one son; An-thony Raymond Smith of NC, two grandchildren; Macey Kara Hodges also of VA and Hannah Gale Smith of NC, a great grandson; Leland Ace Dunford, a half brother; Stephen “Stevie” Smith and wife; Teressa of VA, and a half sister; Susan “Susie” Katz and husband; Tim of FL, a niece; Sara Grady, a nephew; Joseph Katz, a special cousin, Doug Smith, a loving adopted son; Keith Walker and a loving adopted daughter; Melanee Sink, and too many special fishing friends to name.

A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at Union Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Steve Roberson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Tuesday evening at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chap-el, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com .