Smith

Patsy Potter Smith, age 80, died Saturday, July 29, 2017 at the Woltz Hospice Home. She was born November 7, 1936 in Winston-Salem to the late Ralph & Edith Potter. She is survived by three sons, Joel, Jon, & James Smith; four grandchildren; and sister, Sandra Broadstreet. Pat was always willing to help anyone in need, a stranger to no one. She loved to laugh & make people smile with hugs and jokes. She had a love for family and animals, that had no bounds. She was a pioneer in her time, very independent and had the courage of her convictions. She will be missed by all who knew her. There will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be sent in her memory to the Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27017. Howell-Nelson Funeral Service of Pilot Mountain is serving the family. Online condolences may be made atwww.howellfuneralservices.com.