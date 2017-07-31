Smith

Mr. Windell Ballard Smith, 95, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2017 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Mr. Smith was born on February 5, 1922 in Forsyth County to James and Octavia Ballard Smith. He was a faithful member of Kernersville Seventh-day Adventist Church. Windell retired from RJR Tobacco Company and he was later a self-employed mechanic. Mr. Smith was a veteran of WWII serving in the U.S. Army In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Hilda McDowell Smith. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and brothers-in-law. The family will receive friends at 1:00 pm Thursday, August 3, 2017 at Kernersville Seventh-day Adventist Church. A funeral service for Windell will follow at 2:00 pm at the church with Pastor Israel Mora officiating. Burial will follow the service at Mt. Gur cemetery in Kernersville with military honors. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.