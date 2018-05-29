The Kernersville Chamber of Commerce held its 2018 Small Business Awards breakfast ceremony on Thursday, May 24 at Fountain of Life Lutheran Church. The annual event recognizes small business persons and members of the community who support small business locally. Jim Tobin was named this year’s Small Business Advocate of the Year. For more, see the Tuesday, May 29, 2018 edition.
