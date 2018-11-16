Sloop

Kannapolis – Mrs. Betty Jean Critz Sloop, 89, passed away Wednesday, November 14, 2018, at her home in Kannapolis.

A funeral service is scheduled for 12:00 pm Wednesday, November 21, 2018, at Carolina Memorial Park Mausoleum. Entombment will follow.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 9:00 pm Tuesday at Lady’s Funeral Home and again from 10:30 to 11:30 am Wednesday prior to the service.

Mrs. Sloop was born February 17, 1929 in Kannapolis. She was a daughter of the late Ralph Edward Critz and Willie Mae Robinson Critz. Mrs. Sloop enjoyed quilting, her cooking shows and her cat, Sparky.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Alexander Sloop.

Mrs. Sloop is survived by her daughter, April Rocco and husband Robert of Kannapolis; two sons, Paul Edward Sloop and wife Judy of Boynton Beach, FL and Khris Franklin Sloop and wife Teresa of Mooresville; eight grandchildren, Troy Sloop and wife Nikki, J.T. Sloop and wife Haley, Patrick Horton, Shelby Swanton and husband Bobby, Meaghan Sloop, Ryan Sloop, Chelsea Horton and Justin Sloop; one great grandchild, Carter Horton; and her caregiver and close friend, Catherine Ransom.

Memorials may be sent to Saving Southern Kitties, 14137 Rivergate Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28273.

