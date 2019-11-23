Slate

Linda Gray Meadows Marion Slate passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019. She was born on August 27, 1929 in Stokes County, NC, to the late Theodore and Mary Elizabeth Meadows. Linda was a caring and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She raised four children with Nathan, instilling the values of hard work and integrity. As a faithful Christian, her passion for children was evident through her long-time support of and service to the children’s ministry of First Baptist Church in High Point. Linda also worked at the Early Education Center of Wesleyan Christian Academy. After Nathan’s death she married Dr. Marvin Slate. They enjoyed spending time in Boone, NC, and decided to make it their permanent home in the early 90’s. Linda loved the mountains where she used her gardening expertise to create beautiful surroundings. She loved watching the birds and squirrels play and experienced great joy in nature. Her spunkiness, fierce independence, and advice on health and wellness will be greatly missed.

Linda was preceded in death by husbands Nathan J. Marion and Marvin L. Slate and six sisters: Elizabeth Barrow, Jewel Vance, Belle Morphis, Theo Stephens, Jeanette Bull, and Bonnie Robbins. She is survived by two sisters: Yvonne Steptoe and Connie Atkins; four children: Pamela Myers, Teena Reddeck (husband Hershel), Todd Marion (wife Lisa), Terri Coons (husband Kenneth); two step-children: Margaret Slate Walker and Marvin Slate, Jr. (wife Mary Lib); ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church High Point on Saturday, December 14 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation with the family will follow the service in the Dining Room. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Levine & Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville, NC; First Baptist Church (Nursery) High Point, NC; or Baptist Children’s Home of North Carolina.

