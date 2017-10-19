Skiver

Kernersville – Mr. Clayton Elwood Skiver, Jr., 82, went to be with his Lord, October 18, 2017 at his home surrounded by his family and friends. He was born May 23, 1935 in Defiance, Ohio to the late Clayton Elwood Skiver, Sr. from Defiance and the late Edna Uetterling Skiver from Osage County, MO. Mr. Skiver was a lifetime member of the Pilgrim Holiness Church which later became The Wesleyan Church. He often said, “I think I have held every position in the church except the pastor.”

For most of his life, he played his trumpet in various bands and ensembles and in Christian music accompanied by his wife. He was such a “people person” and very enthusiastic about life, enjoying his work, golf, fishing, meeting with his friends at Bojangles’, but most of all being with his family and getting into a good card game with his sons and grandchildren. Mr. Skiver was a graduate of Southern Pilgrim College and Guilford College where he received a degree in Sociology and Psychology. Clayton spent most of his working career as a Sales Rep in the Specialized Printing/Packaging Industry. He was a top salesman and many times was told he could “sell ice to an Eskimo!”

In addition to his parents, Clayton was preceded in death by a sister, Beverly Chester; a twin brother, Clifford Skiver and a second brother, Paul J. Skiver.

Surviving are his loving wife of 62 years, Shelba Davis Skiver; two sons, Mark Skiver of Winston-Salem; and Timothy Skiver (Roxanne) of Madison; three grandchildren, Dr. Brent Skiver (Lauren) of Winston-Salem, Eric Skiver of Portsmouth, OH, and Elizabeth Skiver of Columbus, OH; two great grandchildren, Preston Watkins and Genevieve Skiver; several nieces and nephews; and numerous friends.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 23, 2017 at Kernersville Wesleyan Church with Rev. Phil Hulen, Rev. Don Martin, and Rev. Leon Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in Eastlawn Gardens of Memory in Kernersville. The family will receive friends from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Sunday, October 22, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel.

Memorials may be made to the OASIS Senior Group, c/o Kernersville Wesleyan Church, 930 North Main St, Kernersville, NC 27284 or Hospice & Palliative Care, 101 Hospice Ln, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

Condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com